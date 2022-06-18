Win Stuff
Local church holds spiritual basketball camp

More than 30 kids come out for basketball church camp.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church brought together the basics of basketball with the fundamentals of religion.

South 28th Avenue Baptist Church held the “Point Forward” basketball camp Saturday afternoon, bringing together more than 30 kids from the neighborhood.

“It was a huge success (Saturday) and we taught basketball skills, but we also taught some life skills and the kids would smile and enjoy each other’s fellowship,” Senior Pastor Picasso Nelson said.

Multiple instructors with both collegiate and professional basketball experience came to the church to assist with the camp.

“It was a huge success, and I’m just so thankful for our members and the people who volunteered,” Nelson said. “It was all about the kids and that’s what it’s all about (Saturday).”

Girls and boys of all ages were welcomed to participate.

