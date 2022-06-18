Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax to help local businesses

By bringing in more revenue, the city hopes to use the funds to draw in more visitors. This, in turn, will help local businesses.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the City of Laurel voted on the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax, which passed with more than 70% of the votes.

The tax, which will add a 3% tax on local hotels, Airbnbs and Bed & Breakfasts, is meant to be used for promoting tourism throughout the city. By bringing in more revenue, the city hopes to use the funds to draw in more visitors. This, in turn, will help local businesses.

“One of our main concerns here is that our guests that come from all over the world, all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, have a really good experience here in Laurel,” said Hugh Stancil, Grandiflora Bed and Breakfast owner. “We try to do our part, but then Laurel has to do its part as well.”

Stancil continued, “That all goes right back into helping the tourists have a good experience and this it helps the residents. So, I think it’s a win-win experience both for the tourists that come here, visitors, and then also for the city of Laurel.”

Mayor McGee also weighed in and said, “It’s great to know the citizens support what we’re trying to do.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder

Latest News

By bringing in more revenue, the city hopes to use the funds to draw in more visitors. This, in...
Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax to help local busineses
The City of Hattiesburg stood out among nearly 50 organizations as the city collected five...
Hattiesburg earns 5 awards at Main Street Association Award Ceremony
Hattiesburg collects five different Main Street Association Awards for events and executives.
Hattiesburg earns 5 awards at Main Street Association Award Ceremony
New grocery store brings jobs a small town
New grocery brings new jobs to small town