Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax to help local businesses

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the City of Laurel voted on the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax, which passed with more than 70% of the votes.

The tax, which will add a 3% tax on local hotels, Airbnbs and Bed & Breakfasts, is meant to be used for promoting tourism throughout the city. By bringing in more revenue, the city hopes to use the funds to draw in more visitors. This, in turn, will help local businesses.

“One of our main concerns here is that our guests that come from all over the world, all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, have a really good experience here in Laurel,” said Hugh Stancil, Grandiflora Bed and Breakfast owner. “We try to do our part, but then Laurel has to do its part as well.”

Stancil continued, “That all goes right back into helping the tourists have a good experience and this it helps the residents. So, I think it’s a win-win experience both for the tourists that come here, visitors, and then also for the city of Laurel.”

Mayor McGee also weighed in and said, “It’s great to know the citizens support what we’re trying to do.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.