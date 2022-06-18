Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations return to Ellisville

A Jones County town is setting up for its second annual Juneteenth celebration.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County town is setting up for its second annual Juneteenth celebration.

Ellisville community members will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday Saturday at the Roosevelt Center. The event will include live music, free food, motivational speakers, art and history exhibitions. Vendors are also allowed to set up in public spaces for free during the day.

“I’ve found that people don’t celebrate Juneteenth enough because they don’t know enough about it you know we’re not urged or encouraged to get out an celebrate,” said Jones County Supervisor, Travares Comegys. “So, I just want to make it fun, make it a family event.”

Camegys also said she hopes people will show up and spend some time learning about the history behind Juneteenth.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder

Latest News

150 cadets to graduate Saturday from Class 56 of Youth Challenge Academy
Graduation for YCA Class 56 to be held Saturday
A Jones County town is setting up for its second annual Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth celebrations return to Ellisville
Cadets from Class 56 of the Youth Challenge Academy will gradate Saturday.
150 cadets to graduate Saturday from Class 56 of Youth Challenge Academy
Thousands of people attended the lynching of John Hartfield in 1919.
A historical Ellisville lynching remembered