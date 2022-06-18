Juneteenth celebrations return to Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County town is setting up for its second annual Juneteenth celebration.

Ellisville community members will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday Saturday at the Roosevelt Center. The event will include live music, free food, motivational speakers, art and history exhibitions. Vendors are also allowed to set up in public spaces for free during the day.

“I’ve found that people don’t celebrate Juneteenth enough because they don’t know enough about it you know we’re not urged or encouraged to get out an celebrate,” said Jones County Supervisor, Travares Comegys. “So, I just want to make it fun, make it a family event.”

Camegys also said she hopes people will show up and spend some time learning about the history behind Juneteenth.

