HPD asking for public’s help locating runaway

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Ka’Niyah Nevaeh-Sky Williams, 13, originally of Tallahassee, Fla., was in the Hub City visiting family when she ran away.

There was no last-known-clothing description given. She is believed to be in the Broadway Drive or U.S. 49 north area, according to acquaintances.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.



