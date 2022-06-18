Win Stuff
Hot and humid for your Father’s Day weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
This evening will be warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures falling into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 101°-107°.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be pushing 105°-107°.

Next week we will be seeing temperatures between 98-101°. Heat Indices will be between 102°-110°

