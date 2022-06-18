Hattiesburg earns 5 awards at Main Street Association Award Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg stood out among nearly 50 organizations as the city collected five awards at the Main Street Association Awards.

Multiple events, including Brews and Bites, Midnight on Front Street and the Star-Spangled Celebration were awarded for their creativity and community engagement.

“I think it’s really important that we’re recognized for some of these great signature events that we’ve got here in Hattiesburg,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “All of the events that we won for really are our key signature events that we host. I think that this really highlights the fact that there’s a demand for these types of events. Coming out of COVID, people are looking for things to do.”

“All of us together had brought this event to the public and it’s huge,” said Valerie Wilson with the Petal Chamber of Commerce, referring to the Star-Spangled Celebration. “We’re so excited that we bring so much joy to our community, and we bring an opportunity for our friends, family, relatives and neighbors to celebrate our history.”

With the statewide recognition, the Hub City expressed its recent success in the tourism industry and set itself up for a great future.

“I think it just really solidifies the fact that we’re doing what we should be doing, and we’re moving in the right direction and really making some great strides,” said Saffle. “It’s exciting that that’s been recognized statewide.”

In addition, two Hattiesburg residents took home awards as well.

Saffle was awarded as Director of the Year for the state of Mississippi. Nelson Haskin Jr., the owner of restaurants such as Nellie’s Chicken and Daquiris and Blu Jazz Café, was also named as an outstanding entrepreneur.

Below is a list of the awards won by Hattiesburg:

Outstanding Community Engagement Effort - Star-Spangled Celebration on the River

Outstanding Creative Event - Midnight on Front Street

Outstanding New Event - Brews & Bites

Outstanding Entrepreneur - Nelson Haskin Jr.

Charles Beasley Award - Main Street Director of the Year - Andrea Saffle

