D’Iberville family reviews pictures to cope with accidental shooting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anthony Anderson, a father of seven, will now have to spend Father’s Day with one child missing, Stayvia Hood.

Authorities say Wednesday night at the Landmark Apartments in D’Iberville, a gun accidentally went off while a tenant was putting it away. The bullet went through the wall, claiming the life of Hood and her unborn child.

“They were going to do a gender reveal next week so everyone could see what she was having,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Hood was the oldest of seven.

She and her brother Isaac Anderson were two peas in a pod. He said he’s going to miss her guidance and advice.

“I could always trust her to help me out. Give me tips on life or what I should do,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he can’t wrap his mind around the fact the tenant didn’t practice gun safety with many people around.

“You have people upstairs, people downstairs, on the side of you. Knowing that it was a mistake, but it was a mistake that cost you. You might do 10 years and get out, but I lost someone for life,” said Anderson.

Now that two innocent lives are gone, it forces Anderson to think of the what-ifs.

“I ask myself if I just had her here a little longer maybe it wouldn’t be like that,” said Anderson.

Now, the family looks at pictures and reflect on memories to help them cope.

“When she was around you, she was never a stranger. If you were her friend, you had a good friend because she was with you through thick and thin,” said Anderson.

Eric Joseph Adams, 35, who allegedly fired the gun, was arrested on the charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence, police say.

He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond pending an initial appearance set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

