150 cadets to graduate Saturday from Class 56 of Youth Challenge Academy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Approximately 150 cadets will graduate Saturday morning from the latest class of the Mississippi National Guards’ Youth Challenge Academy.

Class 56 will take part in a graduation ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility.

It’s the first commencement ceremony there since the beginning of the pandemic.

YCA is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students who want to earn a high school diploma or get valuable job skills.

More than 10,000 cadets have graduated from the Youth Challenge Program since it began in 1994.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.