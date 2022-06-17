Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered fatal injuries during a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash on State Route 586 around 11:40 a.m.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 62-year-old Sandra Harris, of Jayess, traveled west on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert.

Harris was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.