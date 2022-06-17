Win Stuff
Wayne County School District uses ESSER and ARPA funds to make improvements to facilities

The Wayne County School District is making improvements to school facilities this summer.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District is making improvements to school facilities this summer.

All campus buildings will receive new air units with clean air handlers for better ventilation. Additionally, the district will replace some of the old windows with new tinted windows, increasing energy efficiency and making the classrooms more pleasant. Every classroom will also receive new smart panels and new chrome books.

The stated goal of the project is to ensure each student is provided with a safe and comfortable learning environment as they continue getting their education.

The $7 million project funded through grants from Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Wayne County High School Principal Bubba Hathorn said crews have been out at all the schools getting them ready before classes start in the fall.

“They started at the end of May, and they’re hustling to finish some of the major projects by the end of July,” Hathorn said. “I think there may be a couple of small projects that will be completely unnoticed by our everyday operations.bSome may stretch into September, but I think a lot of the big stuff will be ready to go by the first day students return on August 3rd.”

The Wayne County School District said they are committed to the education of all children in the county, along with involving parents and providing opportunities for community engagement.

