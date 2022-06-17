Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Shelby museum gets two dozen rare artifacts from Anniston Army Depot

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum just received about two dozen artifacts from the Anniston...
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum just received about two dozen artifacts from the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has just received two dozen rare artifacts from the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.

On Wednesday, a National Guard convoy delivered several cannons, trucks and jeeps to the museum. It was part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to distribute thousands of artifacts in its inventory to museums, veterans organizations and other groups around the country.

Last year, the museum got about a half dozen other items from the Anniston Depot as part of the program.

“Our ultimate plan with this collection is to try and get a few of these pieces in the museum where we can fit them now and the rest of these to be on display in the warehouse and eventually on more public display as the museum continues to grow in the future,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

The museum will receive three additional large pieces of equipment from the Anniston Depot in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Mississippi Lt. Governor
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
Shelly Flood, a Petal High School alumnae and Wendy Hogue disciple, was promoted to head...
Petal promotes assistant to head softball coach

Latest News

Collins fire chief re-elected to 6th term as president of Miss. Firefighters Assn.
CFD chief re-elected as president of MFFA
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
Over 40 employers from around the Pine Belt were at the event looking to add to their workforce.
Governor’s Job Fair held at Sawmill Square Mall
Collins Fire Department chief John Pope was recently re-elected to a sixth term as president of...
Collins fire chief re-elected to 6th term as president of Miss. Firefighters Assn.