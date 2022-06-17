Shelby museum gets two dozen rare artifacts from Anniston Army Depot

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby has just received two dozen rare artifacts from the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.

On Wednesday, a National Guard convoy delivered several cannons, trucks and jeeps to the museum. It was part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to distribute thousands of artifacts in its inventory to museums, veterans organizations and other groups around the country.

Last year, the museum got about a half dozen other items from the Anniston Depot as part of the program.

“Our ultimate plan with this collection is to try and get a few of these pieces in the museum where we can fit them now and the rest of these to be on display in the warehouse and eventually on more public display as the museum continues to grow in the future,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

The museum will receive three additional large pieces of equipment from the Anniston Depot in the coming months.

