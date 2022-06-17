Win Stuff
Public meeting held for drainage project on Lincoln Road

The Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization heard concerns tonight from local residents.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBUGR, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials met tonight to discuss three options for a drainage project on the Lincoln Road Corridor in Hattiesburg.

On Thursday, the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization heard concerns about the project from local residents. The options being deliberated included: no build, build and building with more additions.

Although there is no current funding for the project, it is projected to take place over the next 10+ years once funding is secured.

“The project was looking at it, the city was considering an expansion along Lincoln Road, how that expansion would effect the drainage in the surrounding areas,” said Lamar Rutland, director of engineering for the City of Hattiesburg.

He said that residents living in the affected area often experience flooding problems when it rains. The plans being considered currently focus on how to alleviate some of those issues.

“What we would need to look at in terms of drainage within the possible areas to do some offline retention to help store some water as it relates to this project and try to reduce our impact into the subdivision,” said Rutland.

Rutland also said that he appreciates the feedback from tonight’s meeting and will work on a plan for the project, including a timeline.

Residents can still reach out to the city to discuss their concerns if they would like.

