Pearl River reflects on national championship season
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wildcats baseball team continues to ride the wave of their NJCAA Division II National Championship.
Head coach Michael Avalon, catcher Matt Mercer and right-handed pitcher Turner Swistak stopped by the WDAM studio to discuss their 45-win season which culminated in the school’s first national title.
