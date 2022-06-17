Win Stuff
Pearl River reflects on national championship season

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wildcats baseball team continues to ride the wave of their NJCAA Division II National Championship.

Head coach Michael Avalon, catcher Matt Mercer and right-handed pitcher Turner Swistak stopped by the WDAM studio to discuss their 45-win season which culminated in the school’s first national title.

