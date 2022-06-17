Oppressive heat due this weekend in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Friday morning, everyone!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Pine Belt through at least 8 p.m. and likely will be extended into the weekend as well.

High temperatures Friday will be in the upper-90s with a heat index of up to 106 degrees. Little if any rain is expected Friday.

Overnight, expect lows to be quite uncomfortable with temperatures in the mid-70s.

For Saturday, look for more of the same, as hot weather is expected to continue, with highs in the upper-90s under sunny skies. Saturday night looks to be humid, with lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid as well, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

The heat wave is expected to last well into next week.

