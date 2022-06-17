Win Stuff
New grocery store brings jobs to small town

The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
The Heidelberg Piggly Wiggly held an on-site job fair on Thursday.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - For most of Thursday, the Heidelberg Piggly Wiggly held an on-site job fair. Troy Durr with human resources says they are hiring for several positions.

“We’re interviewing for stocking positions,” said Durr. “We’re interviewing for cashiers as well as we’re looking for a pricing coordinator and scanning coordinator. We have an available position for an assistant manager as well.”

Store leaders have already hired Cade Earnhardt as the store manager.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody in this town; getting to know everybody, getting to know everybody by name,” said Earnhardt.

Many folks, such as Solomon Barnett, are looking forward to shopping in this new hometown store because of the convenience. here’s what Barnett said earlier this year.

“Three years ago, up until now, we had to go all the way to Laurel to get anything… or Meridian,” said Barnett. “One of my friends told me the other day, it’s a grand shame we have to go all the way to Laurel to get an onion.”

The new manager knows the importance of the store.

“I’m very happy that we will be able to be that place that they will be able to go to get that one thing, and they won’t have to worry about spending a lot of gas,” said Earnhardt.

The store is scheduled for a soft opening on June 25. Store leaders are ahead of schedule because they really want to give the community access to fresh food.

“Part of the mission of our company as a whole is to go into places that do not have a grocery store or were about to lose a grocery store,” said Durr. “We really pride ourselves on going into places that are food deserts.”

Hiring managers told us if you interviewed with the Piggly Wiggly on Thursday, you will hear back from them by Monday.

