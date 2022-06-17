Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

National average price of gas dips just under $5, analyst reports

Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming...
Patrick De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.(Gray)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average of gas fell just under $5 Friday, according to a GasBuddy analyst.

Analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted the national average stood at $4.999 per gallon, adding that consumers are poised to see a weekly decline for the first time in nine weeks.

De Haan predicts the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75 a gallon in the coming weeks unless trends shift.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank,” the analyst tweeted Thursday. “Prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead.”

Prices nationally are worst in California, where the average price per gallon is well over $6.

One station in northern California recently made national news by charging nearly $10 per gallon, making it the most expensive in the nation.

President Biden is pushing oil companies to boost supply for the nation. (CNN: KPIX: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY: AFPTV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd was able to identify the suspect Blanks, 21, of Ellisville (pictured...
South Jones High School burglary suspect arrested

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
President Joe Biden on Friday hosted a Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.
Biden: 'using every lever available' to bring down gas prices
JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates shown wearing a new under-uniform bulletproof vest, one of 36 acquired...
JCSD deputies donning new safety/technical gear
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal