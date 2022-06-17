Win Stuff
Man arrested on weapon charges after traffic stop in Perry Co.

Zadarious Sutton, 23.
Zadarious Sutton, 23.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 98 on Wednesday night.

The driver, who did not stop and they continued onto Wingate Road, finally stopped on Wingate Cover Road.

After further investigation, the deputy seized two firearms and discovered the driver was a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said Zadarious Sutton, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

