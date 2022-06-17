Man arrested on weapon charges after traffic stop in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 98 on Wednesday night.

The driver, who did not stop and they continued onto Wingate Road, finally stopped on Wingate Cover Road.

After further investigation, the deputy seized two firearms and discovered the driver was a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said Zadarious Sutton, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

