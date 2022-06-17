Man arrested on weapon charges after traffic stop in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 98 on Wednesday night.

The driver, who did not stop and continued onto Wingate Road, finally stopped on Wingate Cover Road.

After further investigation, a deputy seized two firearms and discovered the driver was a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said Zadarious Sutton, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

