Man arrested on weapon charges after traffic stop in Perry Co.

Zadarious Sutton, 23.
Zadarious Sutton, 23.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 98 on Wednesday night.

The driver, who did not stop and continued onto Wingate Road, finally stopped on Wingate Cover Road.

After further investigation, a deputy seized two firearms and discovered the driver was a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said Zadarious Sutton, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

