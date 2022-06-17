Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

JCSD deputies donning new safety/technical gear

JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates shown wearing a new under-uniform bulletproof vest, one of 36 acquired...
JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates shown wearing a new under-uniform bulletproof vest, one of 36 acquired on a Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four grants worth more than $77,000 has allowed the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to outfit those in the field with new safety gear and technical upgrades.

JCSD has begun deploying the new safety and technical equipment to deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents.

JCSD applied for grants from:

  • Department of Justice: Justice Assistance Grant (JAG)
  • Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (two grants)
  • Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant.

All told, the new equipment and technology were valued at $77,100.

The BVPG pays 50 percent of the cost of new bulletproof vests, while the other three grants pay 100 reimbursement to Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin exhibits one of the four ballistic shields his department was...
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin exhibits one of the four ballistic shields his department was able to purchase thanks to a quartet of grants.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jones County was awarded the following items:

  • Eighty-one tourniquets with holders
  • Fifty-eight fully-stocked individual first-aid kits.
  • Thirty-six bulletproof vests: The 36 vests replace vests that are 5-years-old and older, damaged vest, vests originally ordered for another deputy and vests for deputies without
  • Twenty-four digital cameras
  • Six portable digital radios operating on the MSWIN system
  • Four ballistic shields: One deployed to each of JCSD’s four patrol squads
  • One digital video camera
  • One search and rescue drone
  • One launcher for less-lethal gas rounds.

”We are dedicated to providing our personnel with protective gear and equipment which will increase their safety,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Law enforcement is a dangerous profession and having the necessary gear and equipment to protect and serve the residents of Jones County is critical.”

JCSD has additional grants pending for equipment and communications assets and hopes to hear within the next 30 days on those awards.

“Our personnel put their lives and their families’ futures on the line each and every day,” Berlin said. “We owe it to them to provide them the best safety and technical equipment that we can and our grant efforts help support that goal.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
5 indicted in death of Mississippi baby at Alabama day care
JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd was able to identify the suspect Blanks, 21, of Ellisville (pictured...
South Jones High School burglary suspect arrested

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says a Heat Advisory has been issued and is expected to be in effect...
Oppressive heat due this weekend in Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says a Heat Advisory has been issued and is expected to be in effect...
First Weather Alert forecast
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
PRCC baseball
Pearl River reflects on national championship season