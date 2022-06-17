JCSD asking for help identifying possible porch thief

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a possible porch thief.

Photos downloaded from a home security system show a woman taking a package from a residence in the 1600 block of Mississippi 29 South near Ellisville.

The JCSD is asking the public's help in identifying a woman caught on tape lifting a package from the porch of a home on Mississippi 25 near Ellisville. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to call Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

