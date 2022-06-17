JCSD asking for help identifying possible porch thief
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a possible porch thief.
Photos downloaded from a home security system show a woman taking a package from a residence in the 1600 block of Mississippi 29 South near Ellisville.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to call Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).
