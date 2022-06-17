Hub City hosts open forum for Longleaf Village project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New community developments could be coming to the City of Hattiesburg.

The project is named the “Longleaf Village in the Avenues.” This area covers from Hardy Street to 4th Street between 26th and 25th street.

This area is anchored currently with restaurants like Fat Boys Pizza and Glory Bound and sits just east of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The City of Hattiesburg held an open forum on Thursday for stakeholders and residents of the area to come to provide input on what they want to see done with the area.

“As we are doing right now on East Hardy Street and Hall Avenue, we want to make sure the infrastructure we’re putting in paves the way for the right kind of development,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “The big objective for us (is) to make sure that every neighborhood in this city succeeds, and this, putting this plan together and having all the stakeholders involved, is one way of doing that.”

“What we want to do is make sure that this is indeed an area where people can park, can come down the trace on their bike, or they can walk from campus and be able to find an area that’s safe and well lit,” said Hattiesburg’s Ward 4 City Councilman, Dave Ware. “We want to also provide some ideas and some incentives for areas other individuals to come into the area to invest in this village.”

Community developers presented concepts they have drawn up based on responses to a resident survey.

Residents and stakeholders came through the forum, voicing their opinion on what they wanted to see done in this particular spot.

Mayor Barker feels that the input from these stakeholders is crucial and can lead to a bigger and better Hattiesburg.

“These kinds of listening sessions help us hear what the community wants, and try to plan accordingly,” said Mayor Barker. “Now, ideas are one thing, going and finding the money is a whole other thing. So, we’ll be engaging our state and federal partners to do that.”

The city is hoping to have all concepts finalized before the end of 2022.

”I’m excited about what comes out of this in terms of vision, and I look forward to seeing the next steps,” said Mayor Barker.

