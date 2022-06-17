Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church hosting basketball clinic

All kids, boys and girls are welcome to register for free
A Hattiesburg church will be holding a basketball clinic Saturday.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of basketball, a lot of food and maybe, just maybe, a life lesson or two to take home.

A free basketball clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church, located at 1122 S. 28th Ave.

The clinic is open to boys and girls 8 years old through 18.

“So, we want our kids here so they can get a chance to interact with others and get a chance to learn the fundamentals of basketball and then we’re going to have a word for them,” Pastor Picasso Nelson said. “We’ll tell them, ‘Hey, if you take the skills you learned from basketball … working hard, working together, and if you transfer that into your life, your life will be better.

