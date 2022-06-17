Win Stuff
Governor’s Job Fair held at Sawmill Square Mall

The Governor's Job Fair came to Sawmill Square Thursday.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Governor’s Job Fair made a one-day stop on Thursday at the Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel.

More than 40 employers from around the Pine Belt were at the event looking to add to their workforce.

Governor’s Job Fair Network director Adam Todd said a steady stream of jobseekers came through the doors and many of those left with a job offer.

“We just spoke to a lady, and she said she’d never felt so special in all her life,” Todd said, “She had three companies wanting to hire her and she was heading to the home office to finish her employment paperwork.”

“That’s what makes all this worth it. When you see the lives that you touch and change for what we do day in and day out. All the different organizations that come together to make something like that happen.”

The event was hosted by the Jones County Economic Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce.

The Governor’s Job Fair is a community-sponsored event that brings together a diverse group of employers actively looking for employees.

Each job fair is free and open to anyone looking for a job.

The job fair is distinguished from a career day in that job placement rather than career exploration is the main objective and expected outcome.

Governor Job Fair events are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Mississippi Development Authority and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

