Firefighter saves man’s life while playing in basketball game

By Delaney Ruth and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An off-duty firefighter jumped into action during the middle of a basketball game when one of the referees collapsed on the court.

“I assessed the situation, trying to see what I could do to fix the problem,” Myles Copeland told WTVG. “He didn’t have a pulse, he wasn’t breathing so I instantly started CPR, what I was trained to do.”

Copeland worked on the referee for over 10 minutes and saved his life. He was alert and talking by the time he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

“It was just kind of divine timing that I was there in the right place at the right time,” Copeland said.

Copeland is a forward with the Toledo Glass City basketball team and was in Upstate New York for a playoff game.

“He was calm, he’s everything that’s good about our players, he’s everything that’s good about society,” said David Magley, the president of the basketball league.

Myles Copeland, a basketball player and Toledo firefighter, saves a referee's life after performing CPR for over 10 minutes.

