Ellisville resident helps those in need with ‘blessing box’

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville resident Izzy Karns says she loves helping others. In May, she decided to start her very own “blessing box.”

“It is a small college town, and I wanted to be able to help people who are struggling with food insecurity or different things like that,” Karns said. “It’s been up for a couple of weeks, and it’s been really successful, which makes me happy.”

‘Take what you need, give what you can’ is the motto for this blessing box, which is located right outside the Ellisville Public Library.

“Anybody’s welcome to come,” Karns said. “You don’t have to live in Ellisville. You don’t have to even come to the library. You can just come, stop by, grab some food (or) stop by and drop some food off. Really, just whatever you want to do. However, if you want to contribute, you’re more than welcome to.”

The Oak Grove High School student is giving back to her community in more ways than one.

Last month, Karns collected spare change and donated the money to Homes of Hope for Children. She also enjoys helping the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League.

“I have always loved, you know, helping people,” Karns said. “It’s one of my love languages. It’s gift-giving. So, it just brings me joy to see other people, you know, getting happy about something.”

The 16-year-old says she plans to continue helping her hometown as much as she can. In the meantime, the Miss Iowa High School America 2022 pageant winner is preparing to compete again.

“Not every state has a pageant, and every state needs to be represented at nationals,” Karns said. “So, in less than a week, I’ll be heading to Little Rock, Arkansas to compete for the title of Miss High School America, and I’m super excited, but I’ll be keeping Mississippi in my heart even though I’ll be representing Iowa.”

Karns says she’s also planning a “Bark-B-Que” event with the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League later this year.

