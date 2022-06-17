Win Stuff
Dads honoring dads for Father’s day weekend

Only the Fathers brunch this Saturday in Hattiesburg
The Hattiesburg community group, 522, will host a Father's Day brunch on Saturday, June 18.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is putting together a Father’s day brunch.

This will be the second annual “Only the Father’s Champagne Brunch.” This year the event will be held Saturday, June 18 at nostalgia lounge in downtown Hattiesburg.

The event will kick off at 2pm and run until 6pm. There will be a guest speaker there to talk about mental health.

Event organizer, Daniel Cook said he wanted to uplift dads in a special way.

“Father’s day is one of those holidays that’s celebrated but sometimes often overlooked,” said Cook. “Sure, Mother’s Day is amazing, we cannot take away from what mothers do. But the father’s impact is tremendous, and I wanted to spotlight that and honor the guys.”

If you’d like to RSVP, go to the 522 Event Group Facebook page to find a link to buy your tickets.

