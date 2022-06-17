Dads honoring dads for Father’s day weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is putting together a Father’s day brunch.

This will be the second annual “Only the Father’s Champagne Brunch.” This year the event will be held Saturday, June 18 at nostalgia lounge in downtown Hattiesburg.

The event will kick off at 2pm and run until 6pm. There will be a guest speaker there to talk about mental health.

Event organizer, Daniel Cook said he wanted to uplift dads in a special way.

“Father’s day is one of those holidays that’s celebrated but sometimes often overlooked,” said Cook. “Sure, Mother’s Day is amazing, we cannot take away from what mothers do. But the father’s impact is tremendous, and I wanted to spotlight that and honor the guys.”

If you’d like to RSVP, go to the 522 Event Group Facebook page to find a link to buy your tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.