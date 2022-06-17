Columbia breaks ground Friday on Sportsplex

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia city leaders and state legislators gathered with directors and board members of local youth sports leagues to celebrate a new phase in construction of the Columbia Sportsplex.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for the build-out phase of the facility, which will feature several baseball and softball diamonds.

That work will be done by Codaray Construction of Hattiesburg, at a cost of about $7 million.

A rough grading and drainage phase was just completed at a cost of just more than $1 million.

The city has $6 million in bonds for the project, which will be paid for with a 3 percent tourism tax approved by voters in 2018.

The balance of the project will be paid from the city’s general funds.

City officials say the facility should be complete in time for the beginning of baseball and softball league play in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.