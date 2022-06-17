Collins fire chief re-elected to 6th term as president of Miss. Firefighters Assn.

Win Stuff
By Charles Herrington
Jun. 16, 2022
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Collins Fire Department Chief John Pope has been re-elected as president of the Mississippi Firefighters Association.

During a state conference in Vicksburg on June 5, organization members voted to give Pope a sixth consecutive term in office.

Each term lasts two years.

The MFFA works to improve benefits and training for Mississippi’s paid and volunteer firefighters.

With his new term, Pope becomes the association’s longest-serving president.

“To be elected by the body and to be elected for a sixth term of office is just very very humbling,” Pope said. “I’m very proud of the work the association has done.”

“We have a great body and a great board that’s working hard for the fire service and the firefighters of the State of Mississippi, and I’m just very proud to be a part of that.”

MFFA, which was founded in 1923, has nearly 4,000 members.

