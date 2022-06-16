Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Truck fire stalled northbound traffic on I-59 Thursday morning

The vehicle was said to be a small empty moving van.
The vehicle was said to be a small empty moving van.(Photo courtesy of Powers VFD.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters responded to a report of a truck on fire on Interstate 59 Thursday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the Powers, Sharon, Glade and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene near the 99-mile marker on I-59 around 9 a.m.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene. The vehicle was reported to be a small empty moving van.

Both northbound lanes were temporarily shut down while the vehicle and roadways were being cleared.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Mississippi Lt. Governor
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar
Shelly Flood, a Petal High School alumnae and Wendy Hogue disciple, was promoted to head...
Petal promotes assistant to head softball coach
Craven, 52, of Soso, reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for...
Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on MS-15 in Jones Co. Friday

Latest News

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
Craven, 52, of Soso, reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for...
Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on MS-15 in Jones Co. Friday
The city is advising motorists to make alternate routes during these hours.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Main Street closed for power washing in Hattiesburg
Officials worked to clear the roadway.
18-wheeler wreck causes traffic delays on MS-589