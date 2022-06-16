Truck fire stalled northbound traffic on I-59 Thursday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters responded to a report of a truck on fire on Interstate 59 Thursday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the Powers, Sharon, Glade and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene near the 99-mile marker on I-59 around 9 a.m.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene. The vehicle was reported to be a small empty moving van.

Both northbound lanes were temporarily shut down while the vehicle and roadways were being cleared.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.