Toyota of Hattiesburg presents PRCC with automotive scholarship

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Toyota of Hattiesburg presented a check Wednesday afternoon to Pearl River Community College for its automotive program.

Alton Pierce, vice president of Toyota of Hattiesburg, said this will allow another way to support students who go through the program and will help attract talent to the automotive industry in Hattiesburg.

“We’ve got a check that we are giving to Pearl River for their Vo-tech scholarships,” Pierce said. “If you are looking for technicians, you have to develop those people because they have to be smarter, they have to be physically fit to work on cars.

“It is somebody (who) takes a lot of training.”

This scholarship has been established by the Pierce family in memory of his father, Max.

The family contributed $10,00 to the scholarship and donations made in lieu of flowers after Pierce’s father passed away, added an additional $3,800 to the fund.

Delana Harris, PRCC executive director for Foundation and Alumni Services, says these scholarships play a vital role in the success of students.

“You know they not only allow us to recruit the very best students from our surrounding communities, but more importantly, they allow us to retain those students and see them through that degree or credential,” said Harris.

