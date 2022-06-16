Tim’s Two Cents: USM Assistant Athletic Director Jack Duggan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is wrapping up his 13th year heading up USM’s sports information department, providing scores, statistics and stories about Golden Eagles’ contests and the student-athletes themselves.

Duggan talks about USM’s baseball season, the looming football season and the no-rest-for-the-weary pace of the modern-day sports calendar.

