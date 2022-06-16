‘Storytime With A Soldier’ set for Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 50 school-age will be lending an ear at the African American Military Museum Friday morning.

“Storytime with a Soldier” will feature Sergeant First Class Daryn Purcell reading the book, “Rent Party Jazz.”

The reading is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

