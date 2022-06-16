Win Stuff
‘Storytime With A Soldier’ set for Friday

Storytime is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg.
Storytime is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About 50 school-age will be lending an ear at the African American Military Museum Friday morning.

“Storytime with a Soldier” will feature Sergeant First Class Daryn Purcell reading the book, “Rent Party Jazz.”

The reading is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

