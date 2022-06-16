Win Stuff
South Jones High School burglary suspect arrested

JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd was able to identify the suspect Blanks, 21, of Ellisville (pictured...
JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd was able to identify the suspect Blanks, 21, of Ellisville (pictured above), from a distinctive tattoo on his hand which was visible on security camera footage.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged with burglary after breaking into a local high school in Jones County Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy LaDean Byrd responded to a break-in at South Jones High School.

Byrd was able to identify the suspect, 21-year-old Tyrese Blanks, of Ellisville, from a distinctive tattoo on his hand which was visible on security camera footage.

JCSD says Blanks was arrested and charged with commercial burglary.

“Great job by Deputy Byrd in recognizing the hand tattoo and tying it back to Tyrese Blanks,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “He was in custody within an hour of the initial response to the report of the break-in.”

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says investigators are reviewing evidence and security camera video and may add additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

