Pine Belt schools announce dates for students return

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The summer sun is still blazing, but schools across the Pine Belt are already preparing for that first day of school.

There is no one official start date for the 2022-23 academic school year. It can be a bit confusing, so WDAM compiled the following list of schools that have already announced their student start dates. We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.

COVINGTON COUNTY

Covington County School District – August 4

Seminary High School

Seminary Middle School

Seminary Elementary

Mt. Olive High School

Mt. Olive Elementary

Collins High School

Collins Elementary

Carver Middle School

Hopewell Elementary

Covington County CTE Complex

FORREST COUNTY

Petal School District

Petal Primary - July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)

Petal Elementary - July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)

Petal Upper- July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)

Petal Middle- July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)

Petal High - July 22 (Freshman) & July 25 (All Students)

Forrest County Agricultural High School – July 26

Forrest County School District – July 26

Dixie Attendance Center

Earl Travillion Attendance Center

North Forrest Elementary School

North Forrest High School

Rawls Springs Attendance Center

South Forrest Attendance Center

Hattiesburg High School District –August 1

Hattiesburg High School

N. R. Burger Middle School

Hattiesburg STEAM Academy

Rowan Elementary

Hawkins Elementary

Thames Elementary

Grace Christian Elementary

Woodley Elementary

Lillie Burney Learning Center

Sacred Heart – August 5

InnovaPrep – August 5

Central Baptist School - August 8

Presbyterian Christian School – August 11

Benedict Day School – August 11

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County School District – August 5

Leakesville Elementary / Jr. High School

McLain Attendance Center

Greene County High School

Sand Hill Attendance Center

Greene County Career & Technical Center

JASPER COUNTY

West Jasper School District – August 3

Bay Springs Elementary

Bay Springs Middle School

Bay Springs High School

Stringer Attendance Center

East Jasper Consolidated School District – August 8

The New William J. Berry Elementary School

Heidelberg Jr. High

Heidelberg High School

Sylva Bay Academy - TBD

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY

Jefferson Davis County School District – August 4

G.W. Carver Elementary

J.E. Johnson Elementary

Jefferson Davis County High School

Jefferson Davis County Middle School

Dennis W. Fortenberry Career Center

Prentiss Christian School - August 12

JONES COUNTY

Laurel School District – Staggered July 22 & 25

Career & Technical Center

Laurel Education Center

Laurel High School

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts

Laurel Middle School

Laurel Upper Elementary School

Mason Elementary School

Oak Park Elementary School

Jones County School District – August 4

North Jones Elementary

South Jones Elementary

South Jones High School

East Jones Elementary

West Jones Elementary

West Jones High School

Northeast Jones High School

Glade Elementary

Moselle Elementary

Jones County Learning Center

VoTech

St. John’s Day School – August 4

Laurel Christian School – August 4

LAMAR COUNTY

Lamar County School District

Baxterville School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Lumberton Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Lumberton Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Lumberton High School - July 21 (All Students)

Oak Grove Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Longleaf Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Bellveau Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Oak Grove Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Oak Grove High School - July 21 (All Students)

Purvis Primary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Purvis Lower Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Purvis Upper Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Purvis Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Purvis High School - July 21 (All Students)

Sumrall Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Sumrall Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Sumrall High School - July 21 (All Students)

Jefferson Todd Education Center - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)

Lamar Christian School - TBD

Bass Memorial Academy – August 8

MARION COUNTY

Columbia School District – July 21

Columbia Primary

Columbia Elementary

Jefferson Middle

Columbia High

Marion County School District – July 28

East Marion Elementary

East Marion High School

West Marion Primary

West Marion Elementary

West Marion High School

Marion County Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center

Columbia Academy – August 10 (Grades 1-6) & August 11 (Grades 7-12)

PERRY COUNTY

Richton School District – August 4

Richton Elementary

Ricton High School

Perry County School District – August 4

Runnelstown Elementary

South Perry Elementary

Perry Central Middle School

Perry Central High School

Perry County Vocational Technical Center

First Assembly Christian Academy – TBD

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County School District - August 3

Wayne County High School

Waynesboro Riverview School

Wayne Central School

Beat Four School

Buckatunna School

Clara School

Wayne County Career & Technical Center

Wayne Academy - TBD

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Pearl River Community College – August 1

Southeastern Baptist College - August 15

Jones Jr. College – August 22

USM – August 22

WCU – August 22

