Pine Belt schools announce dates for students return
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The summer sun is still blazing, but schools across the Pine Belt are already preparing for that first day of school.
There is no one official start date for the 2022-23 academic school year. It can be a bit confusing, so WDAM compiled the following list of schools that have already announced their student start dates. We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
COVINGTON COUNTY
Covington County School District – August 4
- Seminary High School
- Seminary Middle School
- Seminary Elementary
- Mt. Olive High School
- Mt. Olive Elementary
- Collins High School
- Collins Elementary
- Carver Middle School
- Hopewell Elementary
- Covington County CTE Complex
FORREST COUNTY
Petal School District
- Petal Primary - July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)
- Petal Elementary - July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)
- Petal Upper- July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)
- Petal Middle- July 22 (Last Names A-L) & July 25 (Last Names M-Z)
- Petal High - July 22 (Freshman) & July 25 (All Students)
Forrest County Agricultural High School – July 26
Forrest County School District – July 26
- Dixie Attendance Center
- Earl Travillion Attendance Center
- North Forrest Elementary School
- North Forrest High School
- Rawls Springs Attendance Center
- South Forrest Attendance Center
Hattiesburg High School District –August 1
- Hattiesburg High School
- N. R. Burger Middle School
- Hattiesburg STEAM Academy
- Rowan Elementary
- Hawkins Elementary
- Thames Elementary
- Grace Christian Elementary
- Woodley Elementary
- Lillie Burney Learning Center
Sacred Heart – August 5
InnovaPrep – August 5
Central Baptist School - August 8
Presbyterian Christian School – August 11
Benedict Day School – August 11
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County School District – August 5
- Leakesville Elementary / Jr. High School
- McLain Attendance Center
- Greene County High School
- Sand Hill Attendance Center
- Greene County Career & Technical Center
JASPER COUNTY
West Jasper School District – August 3
- Bay Springs Elementary
- Bay Springs Middle School
- Bay Springs High School
- Stringer Attendance Center
East Jasper Consolidated School District – August 8
- The New William J. Berry Elementary School
- Heidelberg Jr. High
- Heidelberg High School
Sylva Bay Academy - TBD
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY
Jefferson Davis County School District – August 4
- G.W. Carver Elementary
- J.E. Johnson Elementary
- Jefferson Davis County High School
- Jefferson Davis County Middle School
- Dennis W. Fortenberry Career Center
Prentiss Christian School - August 12
JONES COUNTY
Laurel School District – Staggered July 22 & 25
- Career & Technical Center
- Laurel Education Center
- Laurel High School
- Laurel Magnet School of the Arts
- Laurel Middle School
- Laurel Upper Elementary School
- Mason Elementary School
- Oak Park Elementary School
Jones County School District – August 4
- North Jones Elementary
- South Jones Elementary
- South Jones High School
- East Jones Elementary
- West Jones Elementary
- West Jones High School
- Northeast Jones High School
- Glade Elementary
- Moselle Elementary
- Jones County Learning Center
- VoTech
St. John’s Day School – August 4
Laurel Christian School – August 4
LAMAR COUNTY
Lamar County School District
- Baxterville School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Lumberton Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Lumberton Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Lumberton High School - July 21 (All Students)
- Oak Grove Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Longleaf Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Bellveau Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Oak Grove Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Oak Grove High School - July 21 (All Students)
- Purvis Primary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Purvis Lower Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Purvis Upper Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Purvis Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Purvis High School - July 21 (All Students)
- Sumrall Elementary - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Sumrall Middle School - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
- Sumrall High School - July 21 (All Students)
- Jefferson Todd Education Center - July 21 (Last Names A-K) & July 22 (Last Names L-Z)
Lamar Christian School - TBD
Bass Memorial Academy – August 8
MARION COUNTY
Columbia School District – July 21
- Columbia Primary
- Columbia Elementary
- Jefferson Middle
- Columbia High
Marion County School District – July 28
- East Marion Elementary
- East Marion High School
- West Marion Primary
- West Marion Elementary
- West Marion High School
- Marion County Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center
Columbia Academy – August 10 (Grades 1-6) & August 11 (Grades 7-12)
PERRY COUNTY
Richton School District – August 4
- Richton Elementary
- Ricton High School
Perry County School District – August 4
- Runnelstown Elementary
- South Perry Elementary
- Perry Central Middle School
- Perry Central High School
- Perry County Vocational Technical Center
First Assembly Christian Academy – TBD
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County School District - August 3
- Wayne County High School
- Waynesboro Riverview School
- Wayne Central School
- Beat Four School
- Buckatunna School
- Clara School
- Wayne County Career & Technical Center
Wayne Academy - TBD
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
- Pearl River Community College – August 1
- Southeastern Baptist College - August 15
- Jones Jr. College – August 22
- USM – August 22
- WCU – August 22
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
