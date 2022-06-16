Mount Olive man wanted for grand larceny, burglary in Covington Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinn “Cody” King is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in the Mount Olive area.

According to the sheriff’s office, King often spends time in the Simpson and Smith Counties.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact CCSO at 601-765-8281.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

