Mount Olive man wanted for grand larceny, burglary in Covington Co.

Gwinn “Cody” King is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in the Mount Olive area, according...
Gwinn “Cody” King is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in the Mount Olive area, according to CCSO.(Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinn “Cody” King is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in the Mount Olive area.

According to the sheriff’s office, King often spends time in the Simpson and Smith Counties.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact CCSO at 601-765-8281.

