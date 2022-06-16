Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

More hot, humid weather on the way

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says to expect more of the same, hot and humid, over the next 10 days or so.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday everyone!

It is going to be hot today, with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be in the upper-90s.

Overnight look for partly cloudy weather and humid conditions with low temperatures in the lower-to-mid-70s.

For Friday, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

For Saturday and Sunday, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

Monday looks to be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot as well, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Mississippi Lt. Governor
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar
Craven, 52, of Soso, reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for...
Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on MS-15 in Jones Co. Friday
Shelly Flood, a Petal High School alumnae and Wendy Hogue disciple, was promoted to head...
Petal promotes assistant to head softball coach

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says the Pine Belt can expect hot and humid weather well into next week.
First Alert Weather forecast
JCSD Deputy LaDean Byrd was able to identify the suspect Blanks, 21, of Ellisville (pictured...
South Jones High School burglary suspect arrested
Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody in Ackerman, Miss., Friday morning. He was wanted...
Man accused of killing Meridian cop charged with capital murder
Lawsuit filed to prevent public money from going to private schools
Lawsuit filed alleges two bills would send public money to fund private school, violating state constitution