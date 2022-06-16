More hot, humid weather on the way

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday everyone!

It is going to be hot today, with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be in the upper-90s.

Overnight look for partly cloudy weather and humid conditions with low temperatures in the lower-to-mid-70s.

For Friday, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.

For Saturday and Sunday, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

Monday looks to be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot as well, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

