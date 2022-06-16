More heat and humidity for this weekend.

This evening will be warm with a 30% chance of showers as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104°-107°.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 101°-107°.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be pushing 105°-107°.

Next week we will be seeing temperatures between 98-101°. Heat Indices will be between 102°-110°

