Mississippi Power offers tips to reduce energy output

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures are reaching the mid-90s, and there is still more summer left to come.

The next time a bill comes through from the power company, the bill may be higher than expected.

Mississippi Power says there are a few things homeowners can do to reduce energy output and bring down their bills on a monthly basis.

“If you’re looking at the outdoor unit, you want to make sure that it is completely clear of shrubbery, weeds, any other type of debris that might be in your yard, make sure that it is totally clear because that can impact the way that your unit runs and will affect your energy usage,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, a Mississippi Power spokesperson. “If you’re looking inside, you want to make sure that you’re changing those air filters out at least once a month.”

While temperatures rise, thermostats typically go down, but this could lead to a much higher bill.

“Our official recommendation is 78 degrees, or I like to say ‘as close to 78 as you can get while still remaining comfortable,’” said Moran Griffith. “Every degree that you get closer to 78 is going to save you dollars on your energy bill.”

In addition to the air conditioning unit, all things plugged inside the home are taking up energy and adding to the power bill. Though it could be a bit repetitive, unplugging unused objects can result in savings.

“We say if you’re not using it, you can unplug it, even a small appliance on your counter,” said Moran Griffith. “If you’re not using it, and it’s plugged in the wall, it’s still going to be using energy.”

Mississippi Power also suggests having doors and windows checked to make sure they are sealed to keep from air escaping.

