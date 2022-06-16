Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A resident at the State Veterans Home in Collins has been presented with France’s highest honor for his efforts to help liberate that country from Nazi occupation in WWII.

Henry H. Bennett, 99, was awarded the Legion of Honor in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Bennett, who’s a Marion County native, was a nose gunner on a B-24 bomber.

He took part in many air operations in Europe including those in support of the allied invasion of Normandy.

“It’s always a moving moment for me to see these veterans, now nearly one century old, but still living legends,” said Vincent Hommeril, consul general of France in Atlanta. “They liberated my country, my region.”

Hommeril presented the award to Bennett.

“Every time, it’s a new time, and to see these people, I’m so grateful to them,” said Hommeril.

In October of 2021, the French government also honored Bennett by presenting him with the French Liberation Medal.

