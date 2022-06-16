Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor

A resident at the State Veterans Home in Collins has been presented France’s highest honor for his efforts to help liberate that country from Nazi occupation in
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A resident at the State Veterans Home in Collins has been presented with France’s highest honor for his efforts to help liberate that country from Nazi occupation in WWII.

Henry H. Bennett, 99, was awarded the Legion of Honor in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Bennett, who’s a Marion County native, was a nose gunner on a B-24 bomber.

He took part in many air operations in Europe including those in support of the allied invasion of Normandy.

“It’s always a moving moment for me to see these veterans, now nearly one century old, but still living legends,” said Vincent Hommeril, consul general of France in Atlanta. “They liberated my country, my region.”

Hommeril presented the award to Bennett.

“Every time, it’s a new time, and to see these people, I’m so grateful to them,” said Hommeril.

In October of 2021, the French government also honored Bennett by presenting him with the French Liberation Medal.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg
39th annual Juneteenth celebration
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Fire leaves man with severe injuries
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for Saturday
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival
Some Mississippi lawmakers say they do not think the state will suspend its gas tax.
Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on possibility of suspending state gas tax