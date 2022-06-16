Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Mississippi Lt. Governor
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar
Shelly Flood, a Petal High School alumnae and Wendy Hogue disciple, was promoted to head...
Petal promotes assistant to head softball coach
Craven, 52, of Soso, reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for...
Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on MS-15 in Jones Co. Friday

Latest News

WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to rescue teen who accidentally drove into water
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel sends letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Crews locate bodies of 2 men who tried to save Milwaukee boy
Vice President Kamala Harris is chairing a new national task force to prevent online harassment...
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse
A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate