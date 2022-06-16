LRMA hosts workshop for integrating art into the classroom

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosted an educator workshop focused on integrating art into the classroom.

Over a dozen teachers from around the area participated in the event, which provided them with ways of introducing hands-on projects and interactive lessons in the art to their students.

The workshop was coordinated by Landon Bryant, an art teacher at the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts located at 1125 N 5th Avenue.

“We as people are problem solvers, that’s how we think and how we learn,” said Landon.

“If we can use these skills to teach students academic lessons, they’re going to learn them more effectively, and it’s worked for us, and I like to share with other people because we’re all artists and it’s a great way to learn.”

Participants gained an understanding of how art benefits learning and how to implement an art-integrated curriculum into their lessons.

Hillary Steinwinder is the curator of education at the LRMA. Steinwinder said the class was just one of many outreach programs the museum provides for the community.

“The museum has been hosting professional development workshops for decades,” said Steinwinder.

“It’s something we like doing over the years and we change the topic each year depending on what we see a need for, or it may be a special exhibition we have here at the museum.”

The LRMA is Mississippi’s first art museum, located at 565 N 5th Avenue. It was founded in 1923 in memory of Lauren Eastman Rogers.

The museum has an extensive collection of American and European paintings, Native American baskets and British Georgian silver.

