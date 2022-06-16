Win Stuff
HPD: Man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation comes forward

Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, has come forward for questioning.

Jones was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting on Saturday, May 28, at the Exxon on U.S. 98.

HPD said no formal charges have been filed at this time.

