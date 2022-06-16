HPD: Man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation comes forward

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, has come forward for questioning.

Jones was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting on Saturday, May 28, at the Exxon on U.S. 98.

HPD said no formal charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

