First responders come out for Community Day

HPD and Public Schools Police play games with local families for Community Day.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers from the Hattiesburg Public School District and Hattiesburg police took some time to hang out with the residents during a Community Day at Roberston Place Apartments.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hattiesburg residents came out and enjoyed free food, music, games and more with members of law enforcement.

This event helped the young kids and parents in the community to build a relationship and trust with local officers.

“It means the world to us for us to be able to interact with the kids, play some ball and face painting,” said School District Police Chief LaTosha Myers. “We are enjoying them and they are enjoying us and that’s what this community needs. They need to know that the police are not only the enforcement but we are here to protect them and have a little fun with them.”

Myers also mentioned the local kids will invest in the police if the police invest in them.

We had a great time jointing the Hattiesburg Public School District Police Department for their Community Day at Robertson Place Apartments! Thanks for letting us enjoy some fun & games with everyone!

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

