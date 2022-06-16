Win Stuff
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner

Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Minnesota.(Animal Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRIS, Minn. (Gray News) - Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering temperatures at a rest stop in Minnesota.

The Animal Humane Society reports agents removed 47 cats on Tuesday after it was called to the rest stop by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol officers.

Officials with the organization said the cats were released to the AHS by their owner, who had been living with them in the vehicle for some time. 14 other cats from the vehicle were released to a local rescue organization before Tuesday.

Representatives with the humane society said the cats ranged in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

According to the AHS, despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.

The organization reported the owner of the cats was assessed on the scene by paramedics and provided with medical resources.

Currently, the cats are being cared for, examined, and evaluated by AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff. Once clear, officials said they would be available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

