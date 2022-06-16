Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg
39th annual Juneteenth celebration
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Fire leaves man with severe injuries
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for Saturday
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival
Some Mississippi lawmakers say they do not think the state will suspend its gas tax.
Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on possibility of suspending state gas tax