39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A tradition continues in Hattiesburg with the 39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicking off this Saturday.

The Ray-E Foundation is proud to host the celebration in Hattiesburg.

“Well, we’ll have a lot of stuff going on,” said foundation C.E.O. Ray Smith. “Actually, we’re doing a three-day event this year, and it’ll kick off with a parade on Saturday, then the celebration. We’ll have live music each day.”

Aside from the parade and live music, Smith says there will be sports for the athletes.

“We have a softball tournament that runs through Saturday and Sunday... on Sunday, we’ll also have a basketball tournament,” said Smith.

These events will be happening at Vernon Dahmer Park. Smith says this event is very important to people, especially the black community.

“Juneteenth is an African American Independence Day, and we see it as such,” said Smith. “And now that President Biden has given us a national holiday, we are grateful for it, but we realized that it’s just one step in the right direction. We have to keep fighting for equality.”

A schedule of events planned for the celebration is provided below:

June 18

Parde 7:30 a.m. - parade vehicles will stage at the Hattiesburg Train Depot 10 a.m. - the parade will begin from the Hattiesburg Train depot and end at the back entry to Vernon Dahmer Park off of Berry Street

Starting June 18, a variety of events will take place at Vernon Dahmer Park, such as: 8 a.m. - set up begins for vendors and booths inside the park 10 a.m. - visitors begin to arrive for events, the parade will begin to make entry to the park // car and bike show will begin 1 p.m. - pool will open 2 p.m. - softball tournament will begin 5 p.m. - pool will close 8 p.m. - car and bike show will end 10 p.m. (hopefully) - softball tournament will end and resume on Sunday evening



June 19

9 a.m. - basketball tournament begins



10 a.m. - vendors and booths inside the park open to the public



6 p.m. - softball tournament resumes play



10 p.m. (hopefully) - softball tournament will end.

June 20

6 a.m. - 7 a.m. - 5K race set up begins



8 a.m. - 5K race starts



10 a.m. - Little League tournament begins at Vernon Dahmer Park



8 p.m. - firework show ends the event

