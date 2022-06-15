Saints open minicamp on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Football is inching closer.

Tuesday marked the opening of Saints minicamp, where the black and gold had 100 percent attendance, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Worth noting: Today was the first public Michael Thomas sighting this offseason. He was at the edge of the field watching practice and took a selfie with some fans afterward.



DA said the team had 100% attendance. Anyone who wasn't practicing was at the facility today. #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 14, 2022

Alvin Kamara made his first appearance of the off-season after not attending voluntary OTAs, as he awaits word on a possible suspension after his February arrest.

In the meantime, though, Allen is working toward checking all the boxes in anticipation of his first season as head man in New Orleans. He isn’t focused on things “out of his control,” and more focused on getting his team locked in for the summer ahead.

“It’s the same things that we talked about when we started started the OTAs. I mean, I think this is a time to really work on your fundamentals and your technique,” Allen said. “You’re really kind of getting a skeleton look at scheme. You know what we’re going to do offensively defensively and in the kicking game. And really, it’s just about getting your team together and beginning to develop that team chemistry and that team bonding.”

