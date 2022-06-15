PRCC women’s basketball adds to signing class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Community College women’s basketball team added another member to its 2022 signing class.

Kyunna Thomas, a former Jackson Clarion-Ledger “Dandy Dozen” member, transferred from East Mississippi Community College.

“Kyunna is a very versatile player who can play inside and out,” Lady Wildcats head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “She has an incredible motor, runs the floor well and has great basketball instincts, which her stats reflect. She is a player that I am very familiar with from her Dandy Dozen days in high school to her elite play in our conference.”

Thomas joins a 2022 signing class that already includes:

Alexis Arrington, Terry

Yasmin Burley, Pascagoula

Remini Nickey, Newton County

Khyla Raggins, Harrison Central

Zia Shields, Newton

Hama’ya Fielder, Neshoba Central

J’Mani Ingram, Winthrop College transfer.

The 5-foot-11 Thomas spent the last two seasons with the Lady Lions of EMCC.

Thomas played in 24 games during the 2021-22 season and nearly averaged a double-double, finishing with 9.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game. She shot 51.6 percent from the free-throw line and chipped in 1.3 assists per game.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 season, Thomas played in 17 games, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Prior to her time in Scooba, Thomas was a standout for the Lawrence County High School Lady Cougars.

Before her senior campaign in 2018-19, Thomas earned a “Dandy Dozen” selection. She backed up the selection with her play, finishing the year by averaging 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The versatile Thomas led LCHS to its first Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A state championship during her junior season in 2017-18.

She averaged 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. In the state championship victory, Thomas finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Thomas was also a key contributor during her sophomore season, averaging 11.8 points across 24 games played.

“KT has proven herself to be a tough matchup, night in, night out, in a very competitive league,” Fletcher said. “She can impact both ends of the court and has a nose for the ball. She rebounds the ball extremely well out of her area and that creates a lot of advantages for her.”

“She comes from a great family and we are super excited she is joining the Wildcat family here at Pearl River. I can’t wait to coach her in the maroon-and-gold.”

