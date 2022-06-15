Petal promotes assistant to head softball coach

From Petal School District Communications

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Veteran Petal assistant softball coach Shelly Flood was promoted to head coach Tuesday.

The PSD Board of Trustees approved Flood’s promotion to replace Wendy Hogue, who retired from coaching after guiding the Lady Panthers to the Class 6A state title.

Flood, a Petal High graduate, officially assumes her new duties July 1.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be selected as the next head coach of the Petal High School softball team,” Flood said. “I love these girls and am excited to continue leading them towards success, on and off the field.

“Pursuing excellence is something that Coach Hogue has ingrained in all of us, and it is something that we will continue to mirror. There’s no filling the shoes before me, but having been under her leadership and mentorship for so long, I know that the bar is set high and will continue to climb,”

Flood, who is in her sixth year as a physical education teacher at Petal Primary School, played nine years for Hogue, five at Petal and four at William Carey University.

As an eighth grader, Flood was a varsity starter on the very first fastpitch team in 2000.

Flood earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 2008 and a master’s in Art of Teaching in 2019, both from William Carey.

She returned to her high school alma mater in 2017, where she has spent the past five year as softball assistant softball coach. She also has coached cross country for the past three years.

“We are super excited to welcome Shelly Flood as our next head softball coach,” said Hogue, who will remain as PSD director of athletics. “Shelly was a player on the very first team and returned as an assistant coach in the fall of 2017.

“She was a dominant multi-sport athlete in high school and carried her talents to William Carey where she was a four-year starter and All-Region player. She is a winner, the ultimate competitor, and bleeds Petal red. I cannot wait to see how our softball program continues to grow under her leadership,”

Flood and her husband, Christopher, have two children: a son, Eli Jackson, (10), and daughter Livy (one).

