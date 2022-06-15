Win Stuff
Critically injured person airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.

A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A structure fire was reported on Pittman Road on Wednesday afternoon.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A structure fire on Pittman Road led to one person being airlifted to the emergency department on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Southwest, Boggy, Moselle and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage, which was separate and detached from the nearby home, fully engulfed in flames and one patient with severe injuries.

Bumgardner said the person sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to receive medical treatment. Firefighters rendered emergency medical treatment until EMServ and AirCare arrived to treat and transport the patient.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene. Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and another bystander, Mark Smith, retrieved the patient from the structure and ensured the patient was readily accessible to emergency medical responders.

The garage and items inside it sustained major damage, including a Jeep, a Dodge, a motorcycle and a side-by-side.

The incident will be investigated by JCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

